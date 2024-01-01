This comparatively large monastery contains a fine collection of thangka (scroll paintings), including one depicting the original monastery, which was destroyed in 1937. The current monastery was opened in 1991, and now has about 40 monks in residence. It is located 900m northwest of the town square, through the ger districts.
Gandan Muntsaglan Khiid
Mongolia
