A stunning 70m bell tower marks this serene monastery (1861), 7km south of Tiraspol. You can climb the bell tower for a bird's-eye view of the monastery's four churches and a sweeping panorama of the countryside. You'll need to ask around for the key to be let up. Frequent marshrutky serve Kitskany from Tiraspol (4 roubles, 10 minutes); the stop is just over the central bridge spanning the Dniestr.

Kitskany town has one of the largest Lenin heads in the region.