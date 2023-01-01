Kvint Factory

Since 1897 Kvint has been making some of Moldova's finest brandies. Book private tasting tours in English two days in advance (US$10 to US$70 per person, five-person minimum). Wine tastings are also available (US$8 to US$17, three-person minimum), or join one-hour standard tours of the factory (in Russian), which take place Monday to Friday at 3pm (45 roubles per person, no tastings).

You can purchase a bottle of some of Europe's best-value brandy (starting at under 30 roubles) at the store here or at one of several Kvint shops around town.