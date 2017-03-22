Welcome to Moldova
As one of Europe’s least visited countries, Moldova retains a certain off-the-beaten-track charm. But even that’s changing as budget flights from London and other European cities make the lively capital, Chişinău, a popular weekend break. Meanwhile, those looking to plant the flag in a land few others have visited still have their Shangri-La in the form of the breakaway republic of Transdniestr, where the Soviet Union still reigns supreme.
As for Moldova’s ‘unhappy’ reputation? Well it’s shed that, too, thank you very much. According to the most recent UN survey on the subject, Moldova is now the world’s 55th happiest country.
Private Soviet Era History Tour of Moldova from Chisinau
This private tour in Moldova is focused on the non-recognized by the Moldavian authorities Republic of Transdniestr. Most foreigners know it under several other names: Pridnestrovie or Transnistria. It is situated on the eastern bank of the river Dniestr. Some people consider that Transnistria is the reason for continuous conflicts between the Moldavian authority and several other countries.However it is definitely an interesting place to visit, that’s why it is a very popular tour among various other private tours in Moldova. It is interesting that most foreigners after visiting Transnistria have an impression that it is an open air museum of the Soviet Union and the Communism regime. Tour with private guide in Chisinau. There are numerous relics from the Soviet times in Transnistria. In fact it is a country that doesn’t exist, because it is not recognized by anyone.We will visit two biggest towns in the republic – Tiraspol and Bender. You will notice numerous streets with soviet names, monuments to the father of Communism – Vladimir Lenin and the memorial to the Civil War, the Afghan War and W.W.II.
Private City Tour of Chisinau
Places of interest: historical centre of Chisinau with its administrative and cultural edifices along the main boulevard of Stefan cel Mare, the main square of the General National Meeting, public parks, churches and museums of the city, Central Market and the market of crafts and souvenirs, W.W.II memorial Eternitatea, buildings of parliament and government.Chisinau city is also named "Small Rome", because it is situated on 7 hills. The wide parks and avenues with very interesting architecture, a specific atmosphere that predominates here is very characteristic to this city.
Orhei Vechi Monastery Complex Tour from Chisinau
Orheiul Vechi is a grade V and VII UNESCO’s heritage site and is a complex of historical and architectural monuments located in the area of an amazing beauty formed by the narrow stream (path) of the Raut river. The site includes remnants of various ancient monuments and buildings, a cave monastery in a cliff, ethnographic museum in Butuceni village. There are a couple of guesthouses in the nearby villages where one can experience rural life and traditional food of Moldova. Orheiul Vechi is home to Ethnographical musical festival Gustart that takes place at the end of AugustVisit rural Moldova and experience Moldova true character. Chisinau - Old Orhei - ChisinauYou will visit the most beautiful and famous sites in Moldova: Old Orhei Open Air Museum and Orheiul Vechi Cave Monasteries (Chisinau - Orheiul Vechi -Chisinau -120 km) duration of the tour 5 hour.The most startling sight in the Orheiul Vechi (Old Orhei) open-air historical complex is this monastery dug into a cave, dating from as far back as the 13th century and possibly earlier. It's inhabited by a handful of monks, who hold services throughout the day. The tour includes a private car, guide, entrance tickets to museums, entrance tickets to agrarian rural guest house, traditional Moldovan lunch with wine tasting.
Wine tour to Milestii Mici Winery from Chisinau
On driving just at a distance of 30 km from Chisinau, You will get an excellent opportunity to visit one of the oldest wine production in Moldova – the wine cellar " Milestii Mici ". The total length of underground streets reaches 200 km, and its depth varies between 40-85 meters. The constant temperature is in the range + 12-14 ° C and humidity - 85-95%. These conditions of basements ideally contribute to the conservation of the natural bouquet of wines. "Golden Collection" - the world largest collection of bottles with vine, as evidenced by the fact that there are stored the best valuable wines! Here you can see more than 2 million bottles, which have been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records in 2005. Our team organizes unforgettable walking excursions along the streets of the kingdom. You will feel the true saturated splendor of rich wine aroma! Also will visit the cellar store where you can purchase a bottle of wine just from the heart of winery.The excursion includes:The total duration of the excursion is of 1.5 - 3 hours, including the travel time of round trip, excursion along the streets of the underground city, the "Golden Collection", a visit of the specialized wine shop "Milestii Mici". Souvenirs: a bottle of red collection wine and a bottle of sparkling white wine.Snacks: Package "Barrel" - assorted pies, dried fruit, peanuts and cleaned walnuts or peanuts and cookies Package "Grapes" - cheese platter, cleaned- walnuts, dried fruit. Lunch / Dinner: Package "Student" - the aperitif (pastrami, salami, cheese, tomatoes), sweet pancakes with fruit filling, chicken shashlik with rice and sauce Package "Classic" - snack "Doina" (tomato, cucumber), cold meats (chicken roll, baked ham, beef tongue), pies, chicken fillet with bacon and boiled potatoes (or rice), fruits; Package "Moldovan bottle" - the aperitif (chicken roll, baked ham, beef tongue, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes), the Moldovan zama (soup), mamalyga with chicken stew and sheep's cheese, dessert; Package "Dniester" - mixed vegetables, fish platter, an assortment of pies, vegetable soup, white fish fillet with potatoes and sauce, salad of seafood.
2 Excursions in One Day Milestii Mici Winery and Tiraspol Transnistria
After breakfast, we will be driving a distance of approximately 20-miles (30 km) from Chisinau. Normal temperatures range from 54-58° F (12-14 ° C) and humidity is approximately 85-95%. These conditions of basements ideally contribute to the conservation of the natural bouquet of wines. "Golden Collection," the world's largest collection of bottles with vine, as evidenced by the fact that they store the best valuable wines. Here you can see more than 2 million bottles, which have been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records in 2005. Our team organizes unforgettable walking excursions along the streets of the kingdom. You will feel the saturated splendor of the wine's aroma. Also visit the cellar store, where you can purchase a bottle of wine right from the heart of the winery. The excursion includes: 1.5 - 2 hours excursion comprising round-trip travel time, exploring the streets of the underground city, the "Golden Collection," a visit of the specialized wine shop "Milestii Mici," and two types of wine tasting. Your trip will continue to the Transnistria region, Tiraspol city, the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. The town was founded through the Peace Treaty of Jassy, which ended the Russian-Turkish War (1787-91) between Turkey and Russia. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Centuries have passed. City Tiraspol began to extend and during the construction of Suvorov micro district from the fortress remains only one powder vault of bastion "Saint Vladimir". In 2014, in one of the vault was opened an exposition dedicated to the fortress of Tiraspol, in the other one - a church. If you wish, a stop can be made for dinner or lunch in one of the best restaurants in Tiraspol.
Private Tour to Transnistria Tiraspol from Chisinau
You'll start the tour being picked up from your hotel in Chisinau and depart to Tiraspol - the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. The town was founded thanks to the Peace Treaty of Jassy, which was concluded after the Russian-Turkish War (1787-1791 gg.) between Turkey and Russia. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Empress Ecatherine II, wishing to strengthen the border on the left bank of the Dniester, entrusts the governor V.Kahovsky to "overlook the land between the Bug and the Dniester" and prepare proposals for its administrative and territorial structure. About his calculations, V.Kahovsky reported to St. Petersburg: “This new created fortress would be a means to attract new residents to the city, and the city where will opened trading days and trade fairs will be beneficial to the fortress”.After the sightseeing tour, and delicious lunch (optional), you'll depart to the Novo-Neamt Holy Ascension Monastery that is located in the village of Kitskany, 15km from the Bendery city. Its name is retained from the ancient Neamţ Lavra, founded in the Moldavian principality in 1367. In 1497, Moldavian gospodar Stefan cel Mare had built in Lavra the cathedral church Ascension of Christ on Neamt monastery lands located on both banks of the Prut. Typography shops placed in Laura printed the liturgical and religious-moral books for them. For five centuries, Neamţ Monastery has been the spiritual source for Orthodox believers. Everything had changed when in 1859 Prince Alexander Cuza Voda had issued a decree on the secularization of monastic lands.The extent of this tour will be about 6-hours, going about 170km round-trip. Please note: when visiting the monastery, men need to be dressed in trousers or shorts below the knee and a shirt or t-shirt (no tank top; women need to wear skirts or dresses below the knee, have their shoulders covered, and wear a scarf on the head.