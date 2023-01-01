Zona Arqueológica San Felipe Los Alzati

About 16km north of Zitácuaro lie these peaceful Matlazinca ruins, the pyramids of Los Alzati, dating from between AD 800 and 1200. Veterans of other archaeological sites won’t be too impressed by the two pyramids, one of which (to the north) has collapsed. But the views from the top of the monumental staircase on the western side of the Great Pyramid are awesome and it’s a nice picnic spot. Reach the site some 2km up a paved road north of Hwy 15.