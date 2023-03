This restored mid-16th-century church in the village of San Francisco Coatepec de Morelos across Hwy 51 south of Zitácuaro appeared in the great John Huston film, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, starring Humphrey Bogart. Visit at sunset to see the light streaming through the stained glass. A taxi from town costs M$50.

The celebrated Mexican cookbook writer Diana Kennedy lives nearby.