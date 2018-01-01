Chichen Itza, Cenote Hubiku and Ek Balam Day Trip

On this day trip, you'll be picked up from your Riviera Maya hotel and enjoy a light breakfast aboard an air-conditioned vehicle on your way to Chichen Itza. In Maya language, Chichen Itza means "the mouth of the well of Itza" and it's one of the main archaeological sites in the Yucatan Peninsula. You'll spend more than three hours there and enjoy a guided tour to see the Kukulkan pyramid which is the main building and represents the civil Maya calendar. Other important buildings you'll see include El Caracol, also known as 'The Obsevatory', the Plaza of a Thousand Columns, the Ball Court, the Temple of the Descending God, the Temple of the Jaguar and the Temple of the Warriors. You'll learn all about this place for approximately two hours and then you'll have one hour to explore the site on your own and even buy some souvenirs. Your tour then continues to Hubiku Cenote, located just a few kilometers away from Ek Balam. Here, you'll have a wonderful time taking a refreshing swim and enjoying the breathtaking scenery. The cenote has a depth of 60 meters and has a height of 25 meters. Cenotes were sacred places for the Maya culture and were believed to be the path to the underworld. You'll have approximately 45 minutes to swim here and then you'll have 45 minutes to enjoy lunch at the restaurant in the cenote. After lunch, you can visit the tequila museum for some time which is located the same surrounding as the cenote. The final stop of your tour is Ek Balam which in Maya language means "Black Jaguar." This archaeological site had its glory days with ruler Ukit Kan Le’k Tok, whose tomb is located in the main building known as The Acropolis. You'll get to marvel at the inscriptions of this building which are very well preserved and tell of the royalty at the time. Other important buildings you'll see include The Twin Pyramids and the Ball. Admire the striking structures and fine and delicate craftsmanship. After this visit, you will be dropped-off back at your hotel.