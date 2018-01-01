Welcome to Ek' Balam
Top experiences in Ek' Balam
Ek' Balam activities
Ek Balam Tour from Cancun Including Cenote Maya
Your full-day adventure on the Yucatán Peninsula begins with early morning pickup from your Cancun hotel. You’ll tour the archaeological site of Ek Balam (about a 2-hour drive southwest) and frolic in the nearby Cenote Maya Park in the Valladolid area. Depending on the day’s schedule, your knowledgeable guide will make the call on which site to visit first. Walk through the ruins of Ek Balam, meaning "black jaguar," an ancient Maya city located in the northern lowlands about 35 miles (56 km) northeast of Chichen Itza. Dating back to 100 BC, Ek Balam thrived until 1200 BC before being abandoned. Wander around vegetation-covered temples and plazas, while learning more about its history, its ceremonial rites and excavation efforts from your guide.See an arch connected to a sacbe (an ancient road), a ball court, and pass impressive sculptures dotting the area, including one of a gigantic jaguar’s mouth that guards Ek Balam’s main pyramid of Acropolis. Hear about its broad base containing rooms, and then climb the pyramid, 105 feet (32 meters) high, for wonderful views of the Yucatán jungle.After about 90 minutes at Ek Balam, continue on to the nearby Cenote Maya Park, home to one of the region’s most stunning swimming holes, 262 feet (80 meters) in diameter. Make your way down a wooden staircase made using Maya techniques, slip into a natural pool and enjoy a refreshing break here. Spend about three hours soaking up the adventure and beauty of the park, including a number of optional activities such as more swimming, diving, rappelling and ziplining. Change up the pace with a visit to a small and colorful handcraft market, where you can purchase high-quality goods made by Maya artisans, and then experience an authentic blessing ceremony from a Maya shaman. When it’s time for lunch, settle in for a scrumptious buffet, featuring traditional Maya dishes like lime soup, chaya tamales, beans, vegetables, rice, chicken, handmade tortillas, fruits and flavored water. Your tour ends with drop-off at your Cancun hotel.
Ek Balam and Valladolid Full-Day Tour from Cancun
Your tour starts at your hotel lobby (major hotels) with transportation with air conditioned vehicle. Light breakfast will be served on board (bread, fruit and juice). The first stop will be at the archaeological site of Ek Balam. This important site is still open for the public to walk on. You can touch the monuments and interact inside. You can feel what the ancient Mayas felt inside their constructions. The biggest building is called the “Acropolis" that you can freely climb all the way up. From there, you will be able to observe all the place with a spectacular view of the nature combined with the Mayan structures. Keep in mind, you will be accompanied with a professional certified guide who will explain the meaning and importance of the sites for the Mayan Culture. As a perfect complement, you will also visit the Colonial Town of Valladolid where you will get to walk in a typical town-market and enjoy a panoramic view of the most important Colonial buildings. You will be able to return at your hotel in time lunch.
Chichen Itza, Cenote Hubiku and Ek Balam Day Trip
On this day trip, you'll be picked up from your Riviera Maya hotel and enjoy a light breakfast aboard an air-conditioned vehicle on your way to Chichen Itza. In Maya language, Chichen Itza means "the mouth of the well of Itza" and it's one of the main archaeological sites in the Yucatan Peninsula. You'll spend more than three hours there and enjoy a guided tour to see the Kukulkan pyramid which is the main building and represents the civil Maya calendar. Other important buildings you'll see include El Caracol, also known as 'The Obsevatory', the Plaza of a Thousand Columns, the Ball Court, the Temple of the Descending God, the Temple of the Jaguar and the Temple of the Warriors. You'll learn all about this place for approximately two hours and then you'll have one hour to explore the site on your own and even buy some souvenirs. Your tour then continues to Hubiku Cenote, located just a few kilometers away from Ek Balam. Here, you'll have a wonderful time taking a refreshing swim and enjoying the breathtaking scenery. The cenote has a depth of 60 meters and has a height of 25 meters. Cenotes were sacred places for the Maya culture and were believed to be the path to the underworld. You'll have approximately 45 minutes to swim here and then you'll have 45 minutes to enjoy lunch at the restaurant in the cenote. After lunch, you can visit the tequila museum for some time which is located the same surrounding as the cenote. The final stop of your tour is Ek Balam which in Maya language means "Black Jaguar." This archaeological site had its glory days with ruler Ukit Kan Le’k Tok, whose tomb is located in the main building known as The Acropolis. You'll get to marvel at the inscriptions of this building which are very well preserved and tell of the royalty at the time. Other important buildings you'll see include The Twin Pyramids and the Ball. Admire the striking structures and fine and delicate craftsmanship. After this visit, you will be dropped-off back at your hotel.
Private Tour to Ek Balam with Cenote and Lunch
You will be picked up from your hotel early in the morning in order to reach Ek Balam by about 8 am. This allows you to get to the site right when it opens, which means that you’ll be able to enjoy the ruins without huge crowds of people there. Going early in the day also helps avoid the sun and the heat.While you’re at Ek Balam, a private archaeological guide takes you to explore the ruins, and you can climb one of the pyramids, the Acropolis. Afterwards, we will ride (bike or taxi tricycle) to the Xanche cenote, where you can go swimming. You will stop at Temozon, a small town, for a leisurely lunch at a local restaurant in Valladolid. Finally, you will be taken back to your hotel around 4 or 5 pm.Toll road included when applicable from your hotel.
Private Tour: Ek Balam, Chichen Itza and Cenote
Get picked up from your Riviera Maya hotel at 7am, then travel by private vehicle for two hours until reaching the archaeological site of Ek Balam. Buried in the jungle, the ancient Maya city was only re-discovered by explorers and archaeologists at the end of the 20th century. Explore the restored ruins with your guide for approximately two hours, learning about structures like the Twin House, the observatory, and the acropolis: a 34-meter (112-foot) pyramid with a tomb on top. Next, head to the Eco Park "Hubiku." The small park in the heart of the jungle is home to one of the Yucatan peninsula's largest cenotes. Take a swim in the cave's fresh, cool waters before sitting down to a buffet lunch at the on-site restaurant. In the afternoon, travel to the famous Maya ruins of Chichen Itza. Discover the UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site–now one of the worlds New7Wonders–on a guided tour, marveling at the architecture of the Temple of the Warriors, the observatory, and the Platform of Venus. After spending about 2.5 hours at Chichen Itza, return to the minivan for the trip back to Cancun. Relax in your private vehicle during the 2-hour drive, and bid your guide farewell around 7pm when you are dropped off at your hotel.
Ek Balam, Valladolid Tour from Riviera Maya
The trip starts from the hotel lobby (major hotels) guaranteed by transportation with air-conditioned. A light breakfast will be served on board (bread, fruit, and juice). The first stop will be at the archaeological site of Ek Balam, an important site and still opens to the public walk on. At the moment, touching the monuments, interacting and feeling what the ancient Mayas felt inside their constructions is really amazing.The biggest building is called the Acropolis that you can freely climb and from the top, observe all the place with a spectacular view of the nature combined with the mayan structures. A professional certified will accompany you, all the time, and will explain the meaning and importance of this place for the Mayan culture. As a perfect complement, visiting the Colonial Town of Valladolid and walk on a typical town-market which will give a panoramic view of the most important Colonial buildings.It will be possible to return to the hotels for lunch.