Welcome to Progreso
Méridanos come in droves on weekends, especially during July and August when it can be difficult to find a room with a view and, sadly, you'll see more litter on the beach. Once or twice a week the streets flood with cruise-ship tourists, but the place can feel empty on off nights, which makes a refreshing change.
Top experiences in Progreso
Progreso activities
Progreso Shore Excursion: Chichen Itza Day Trip
Start your shore excursion to Chichen Itza at the Progreso port at 8:30am by taking a shuttle to a specified meeting point. There, meet your guide and hop into a plush reclining seat aboard a luxurious Mercedes Benz minivan. You'll head directly to your destination without the usual tourist stops along the way. When you arrive at Mayaland Resort, receive a cold bottle of water and skip the line; gain private entry to the archaeological park, named one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.Your experienced guide will lead your small group on a tour of the site's best landmarks and piece together the past in this ancient capital of the Mayan Empire – founded in 514 AD. Learn about the Toltec symbols from the invasion of 950 AD as your guide explains the merge of architectural styles unique to Chichen Itza – the Yucatan's most important archaeological zone.Walk to the center of Chichen Itza, where temples like El Castillo (the Castle) have been excavated around the Great Plaza. Explore the Pyramid of Kukulcán, which reveals an astronomical phenomenon when shadows resembling a serpent seem to slither over the building during each equinox. Hear about priests and Mayan kings who once stood atop the pyramid overlooking the entire city. When you reach the Great Ball Court, the largest one in Mesoamerica, see the Temple of the Jaguars where a steep stairway leads to the second story. Your guide will also point out a set of buildings constructed during the Mayan classical period, including the nunnery, La Iglesia (the Church) and Akab Dzib, meaning 'The House of Mysterious Writing' in Mayan. Admire the circular observatory known as El Caracol, and view the Temple of the Warriors and the Thousand Columns.After your small-group guided tour, you'll have an hour of extra time to explore the site on your own before returning to Mayaland Resort and making your way back to the Progreso cruise port. On the return drive, a box lunch will be provided before arrival at approximately 3pm.
Progreso Shore Excursion: Merida City Sightseeing
Your shore excursion to Merida and the Dzibilchaltun archeological site begins with a shuttle ride to a specific meeting point from the Progreso port at 8:30am. Once you reach the meeting point, you meet your guide and relax in your plush reclining seat on a luxurious Mercedes Benz minivan as you take in the sights along the Yucatan Peninsula and enjoy soft drinks on board the vehicle.Upon arrival in Merida, embark on a panoramic city tour with your knowledgeable guide, who will point out important sites of interest. Get to know Merida's delightful and bustling city center, which boasts plenty of colonial churches and mansions to admire. You'll become acquainted with the fashionable Paseo de Montejo, a tree-lined avenue built at the turn of the 19th century and famous for its beautiful French-style residences.Referred to as 'the white city,' (La Ciudad Blanca) for its clean, white buildings that seem to sparkle in the sunshine, Merida was established when the henequen industry was at its peak. Admire the wrought iron railings, carved wooden doors and charming courtyards as you stroll along the lovely boulevard.Your guide will make a stop at the The Grand Mayan World Museum – a perfect place to encounter Yucatecan history and cultural identity. With approximately 750,000 objects in its collection, the vast and contemporary exhibition space presents the Mayan civilization as a continuously living culture that has survived beyond the glory of its archaeological past. After stopping for lunch in the museum cafeteria (own expense), continue 10 miles (16 km) north to the archaeological site of Dzibilchaltun. Once a major Mayan city, Dzibilchaltun was continuously occupied for thousands of years before it became a villa with an open chapel during the colonial era. Follow your guide to the Temple of the Seven Dolls, where numerous stucco decorations as well as seven small figurines were excavated from under the ruins of a later temple pyramid.Finally, head to the Xlacah Cenote, located at the center of the city ruins. Believed to have been sacred to the ancient Maya and used in ritual – due to the artifacts retrieved from its 140-foot (43-meter) depths – the cenote is now used as a swimming hole. Feel free to jump into the clear water for a refreshing swim before returning to the Progreso cruise port at 2:30pm.
Progreso Shore Excursion: Uxmal Day Trip
Take a shuttle at 8:30am from the Progreso port to a specific meeting point. There, meet your guide and climb into a luxurious Mercedes Benz minivan and begin your shore excursion to Uxmal. Sit back in your plush reclining seat as your small group is transferred directly to your destination – without the hassle of tourist stopovers along the way!Drive along the Yucatan Peninsula to Uxmal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and legendary ceremonial center of the ancient Maya, set amid hills in the Puuc (Mayan for 'mountain range') region. Upon arrival, tour the archeological park with your professional guide, who will inform your small group about the distinctive architecture and decorative design of the buildings. Learn about the city that flourished from 600-1,000 AD with 25,000 Mayan inhabitants at its height.Admire impressive structures designed with geometrical figures and the masks of the rain god Chaac, the Mayan's most significant deity. Visit the Nunnery Quadrangle, whose friezes represent owls and serpents, as your guide explains the significance of the four multi-level buildings arranged around Uxmal's central plaza. Marvel at the Pyramid of the Magician (the Pyramid of the Soothsayer), unique in its precise oval-shaped design. On the façade of the Governor's Palace, whose central doorway astronomically aligns with the planets, you'll see a frieze with more than 100 images of Chaac. On your return, enjoy a boxed lunch and soft drinks aboard the minivan, arriving at the port of Progreso at 2:30pm.
Mayan Discovery
Mayan ruins peeking out from verdant jungle, street vendors hawking their wares on colonial streets, pristine white-sand beaches sparkling under the Caribbean sun—now this is the real Yucatán. On this unique 15-day journey, you’ll tour the ruins at Chichén Itzá and Palenque, and head deep into the jungle of Guatemala to experience the ruins of Tikal. You're free to choose your own adventure! So escape the resort packages and witness all the incredible wilderness, wildlife and Mayan culture—past and present—that you can imagine.
Mexico–Cities, Cuisine & Ruins
From the hustle of modern Mexico City, which preserves its magic from centuries gone by, to the ruins at Chichén Itzá, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, this adventure takes in all the cultural and historical highlights. It’s perfect for travellers on a tight budget looking to see as much as possible of this diverse region.
Yucatan, Chiapas & Mayan Riviera
If you’re short on time but want to delve into the Yucatan, this wide-ranging itinerary in one of Mexico’s most fascinating regions is an authentic alternative to the mainstream. Snorkel Caribbean reefs and laze on beautiful white-sand beaches. Enter the world of the ancient Maya at Chichén Itzá and the incredible jungle ruins of Palenque. Your experienced CEO will reveal the region’s hidden gems, taking the hassle out of travel so you can focus on ancient ruins and vibrant sites – or revel in a tranquil sunset from Playa del Carmen beaches.