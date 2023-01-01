Templo y Ex Convento de Santo Domingo

Yanhuitlán's church towers above Hwy 190, 14km northwest of Nochixtlán. Built over an old Mixtec religious site, it has beautiful carving on its north and west facades. Inside are many gilded retablos (altarpieces) full of paintings and statuary, and a fine Mudejar ceiling beneath the choir loft, which contains an impressive pipe organ. The museum, in the handsome cloister, has fairly sparse exhibits on Dominican evangelization in Oaxaca.