Templo y Ex Convento de San Pedro y San Pablo

The church dominating San Pedro Teposcolula sports arguably the finest capilla abierta (open chapel) in Mexico, open to the elements on one side and facing a huge atrium anchored by a stone cross. The chapel has several beautifully proportioned arches and Gothic ceiling tracery. It was used when the mainly indigenous congregation was too large to fit in the church. The village – recently nominated a pueblo mágico (one of over 100 culturally significant towns) – is about 30km southwest of Yanhuitlán, on Hwy 125.