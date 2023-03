Don’t miss this school for special-needs kids dedicated to teaching self-confidence along with computer and art skills. Wonderful recycled art is made by the children from papel malhecho, a kind of papier-mâché. You can buy these creations at the school, or at its small stall in the Mercado del Artesano on the plaza. Volunteers are welcome.

To get to the school, head 200m down Calle Pastores (from Ignacio López) and turn right at the fork after about 100m.