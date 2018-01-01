NATURE SUN AND 5 BEACHES IN THE MAGIC TOWN OF MAZUNTE

Our Tour starts at 8:00 am, and we will pass for you to your hotels that are within the Tourist Destination of Puerto Escondido, it is advisable to bring towels, sunglasses, sun block, hats, comfortable clothes and shoes, cámaras, going breakfast if you prefer, or if you do not, take it advantage to taste part of the local gastronomy when passing through one of the rural communities around the Oaxacan Coast, (food and drink not included) We will drive in our vehicle to the South direction of Puerto Escondido, on the way we will admire the plantations of peanuts, pineapples, basil, sesame seed, papayas, Jamaica, mangoes, also the Driver-Guide will explain in Spanish or English all the detailed history of the rural communities, as well as the history of the diffrent ethnic groups of the región, and the way of life of the local people, admiring 2 intense rivers during rainy times such as El Rio de Colotepec and El Rio de Cozoaltepec. We will arrive to the rural community of Ventanilla, an exotic place because of its great nature, where we will find the ecological reserve of crocodiles, we will explain how the metal is given on the beach of that place, we will visit the lagoon where we will see the flora and the wildlife in action, majagua flowers and red, black and white mangroves, as well as crocodiles, iguanas, birds, land turtles, all in their natural habitat. Later we will visit the Magic Town of Mazunte, where we will first visit a factory of natural cosmetics made of the raw material of the region, coconut oil, eucalyptus, lemon, beeswax, marigold, roses, and more ... very interesting, since in that most people lived from sea turtle hunting, but in 1990 the total closure of the turtle is decreed and many people change their work to make cosmetics. The other point that we will visit in Mazunte is the Mexican center of the turtle, (from Wednesday to Sunday) where we will see 7 species of sea turtles of the 8 that are in the all world, we will see land turtles as well as other specimens of fauna of the region. Then we will continue along the circuit to visit San Agustinillo beach to take photos, we will make stop at the Nudist Beach of Zipolite, and then we will visit the lively town of Puerto Angel where we will take it advantage of our remaining time to eat, swim and relax a while on the beach, (food and drinks not included) We will conclude our Tour with the return to your hotels at approximately 4:00 p.m.