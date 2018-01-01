Welcome to San Agustinillo
Top experiences in San Agustinillo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
San Agustinillo activities
Rafting Adventure on the Copalita River
You can meet your guide and group at a central location in Mazunte or if you'd like, you may be picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost).Your tour begins with a nice organic morning coffee as you start driving from Mazunte for about 1.5 hours travelling from the coast of Oaxaca to the tropical forest of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range to Copalita river. Once there, you will receive a safety briefing and all necessary equipment and start a 4-hour river descent through 14 kilometers along the Copalita river surrounded by the mix-forest mountain skirts on rapids class III.You will stop for lunch in the river, and afterwards continue to enjoy a more relaxing class II part, perfect to play, swim or just enjoy the beautiful land-escape and exotic birds from the mountains as well as from the ocean. The beauty of the rapids, the relaxing surrounding and the beautiful birds will make this trip an unforgettable experience for the whole family. After a great time, you'll head back to Mazunte where the tour ends.
Rafting Adrenaline Tour on the Copalita River Clas
You can meet your guide and group at a central location in Mazunte or you may be picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost). Before leaving, you'll enjoy organic morning coffee as you start driving for about two hours drive through three different ecosystems, passing from the coast to the tropical forest of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range. Once you reach, you'll get all necessary equipment and start the river descent of 12 kilometers along the beautiful river, paddling more than 60 rapids class III and IV`s. Before you finish we you enjoy a delicious and fulfilling lunch on a river beach along. Then, a refreshing drink awaits you for the drive back.Exhilarating emotions for beginners as well as for experienced paddlers, the rapids and the landscape will fill you up with an unforgettable experience! This activity is recommended from the months of July to January, with the months of July to October being suited for more extreme paddlers.
River Hike Adventure Tour in Oaxaca
After meeting your guide at a central location in Mazunte or being picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost), you will enjoy a nice organic coffee as you start the one hour drive into the skirts of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range.You will then enjoy a hike in the river, literally. You will float on fun rapids, cliff jump from different heights and enjoy of a wonderful mountain landscape with clear fresh water. Half the way down you will enjoy a fruit snack in a natural pool where you can enjoy the sun, the river jumps and the sensation of being in an awesome place.After this break you will get into the narrowest section of the canyon were you'll do a couple jumps to get out and finish floating in this memorable hike. Jump, float, swim and enjoy in this unique adventure. Your tour ends back in Mazunte.
NATURE SUN AND 5 BEACHES IN THE MAGIC TOWN OF MAZUNTE
Our Tour starts at 8:00 am, and we will pass for you to your hotels that are within the Tourist Destination of Puerto Escondido, it is advisable to bring towels, sunglasses, sun block, hats, comfortable clothes and shoes, cámaras, going breakfast if you prefer, or if you do not, take it advantage to taste part of the local gastronomy when passing through one of the rural communities around the Oaxacan Coast, (food and drink not included) We will drive in our vehicle to the South direction of Puerto Escondido, on the way we will admire the plantations of peanuts, pineapples, basil, sesame seed, papayas, Jamaica, mangoes, also the Driver-Guide will explain in Spanish or English all the detailed history of the rural communities, as well as the history of the diffrent ethnic groups of the región, and the way of life of the local people, admiring 2 intense rivers during rainy times such as El Rio de Colotepec and El Rio de Cozoaltepec. We will arrive to the rural community of Ventanilla, an exotic place because of its great nature, where we will find the ecological reserve of crocodiles, we will explain how the metal is given on the beach of that place, we will visit the lagoon where we will see the flora and the wildlife in action, majagua flowers and red, black and white mangroves, as well as crocodiles, iguanas, birds, land turtles, all in their natural habitat. Later we will visit the Magic Town of Mazunte, where we will first visit a factory of natural cosmetics made of the raw material of the region, coconut oil, eucalyptus, lemon, beeswax, marigold, roses, and more ... very interesting, since in that most people lived from sea turtle hunting, but in 1990 the total closure of the turtle is decreed and many people change their work to make cosmetics. The other point that we will visit in Mazunte is the Mexican center of the turtle, (from Wednesday to Sunday) where we will see 7 species of sea turtles of the 8 that are in the all world, we will see land turtles as well as other specimens of fauna of the region. Then we will continue along the circuit to visit San Agustinillo beach to take photos, we will make stop at the Nudist Beach of Zipolite, and then we will visit the lively town of Puerto Angel where we will take it advantage of our remaining time to eat, swim and relax a while on the beach, (food and drinks not included) We will conclude our Tour with the return to your hotels at approximately 4:00 p.m.