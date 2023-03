Created by an eco-minded group of residents back in 2014, this lush reserve encompasses some 112 hectares of pristine tropical deciduous forest. Well-marked trails wind through the reserve, including a 1.5km hike up to the top of El Tecolote, which offers sweeping views over the countryside.

To find the park, follow signs to El Pedregal. Trails begin near this lodge on the outskirts of Álamos.