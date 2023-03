Movie star María Félix (known simply as 'La Doña', and often dubbed Mexico's Marilyn Monroe) is the town's most famous daughter, and this museum is dedicated to her. 'Museum', though, is a stretch – it's more like a homegrown homage to La Doña, with random newspaper clippings, copies of paintings, and personal effects that may or may not have been hers (tough to say, when looking at a jumble of shoes with no signage).