Viñedos Don Leo

In the picturesque Valle del Tunal, this mountain-backed vineyard is one of the highest in the world. The 2100m growing conditions along with technical know-how create some extraordinary wines, including an award-winning Grand Reserve cabernet sauvignon. The tasting room and terrace offer fine views over the dramatic landscape. You can opt for a 45-minute cellar tour and tasting of two wines, or make an afternoon of it with a tour and tasting followed by a meal. Reservations are essential.

It's located 40km east of Parras, with the last 8km on a dirt road off the highway.