Museo Arqueológico del Camino Real

This tiny museum, on the north corner of the plaza, doesn't get much traffic. But it should. It contains a small but compelling collection of ceramic art excavated from Isla de Jaina, a tiny island due west of Hecelchakán that flourished as a commercial center during the 7th century. Portraying ballplayers, weavers, warriors and priests, the extraordinary figurines on display here paint a vivid portrait of ancient Maya life. There’s also a collection of stelae in the courtyard.

Look for the entrance to the left of the church and at the end of the yellow building.