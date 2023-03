Playa Norte, on the Gulf of Mexico, is Carmen's beach area. It's rather bleak looking, with wide expanses of coarse sand, murky green water, parking areas and the occasional palapa restaurant. Development is coming fast, however, with shiny new hotels, restaurants and other services. To get here, take a bus from the center marked 'Playa Norte' or 'Zoológico'. Combis charge M$7; taxis cost M$35 to M$40.