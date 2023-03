Parque Zaragoza has a handsome 19th-century kiosk and is one of the city's most pleasant areas to hang out. On its north side is the 1856 Santuario de la Virgen del Carmen, which pays homage to the patron saint of sailors. Vestiges of Carmen's earlier prosperity remain in the centro histórico, where chicle barons' 19th-century mansions run along Calles 22 and 24, south of the plaza.