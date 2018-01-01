Welcome to Manzanillo
Despite that – and the fact that the beaches are backed by an ugly highway where mediocre hotels and chain restaurants jostle for space with car dealerships and filling stations – there are some super places to stay here, particularly on the picturesque Península de Santiago, which offers spectacular coastal views.
The old town is the most atmospheric area, and the huge blue sculpture on the waterside plaza is a nod to Manzanillo's self-proclaimed status as ‘Sailfish Capital of the World.’
Top experiences in Manzanillo
Manzanillo activities
Manzanillo ATV Jungle Adventure Tour
Enjoy the ride of your life on this incredible 3-hour off-road ATV adventure! A professional guide will lead you along rugged mountains trails under huge hardwood trees that provide shade from the sun’s rays.Your guide will pick you up at your Manzanillo area hotel for either a morning or afternoon departure. Suit up and learn the basics of ATV safety and steering, then hit the trail. Follow your guide to along a scenic trail on 'Cow Mountain' through tropical forest. Admire the beautiful flowers and fruits of Manzanillo as you cruise through the vegetation with your family or friends. Emerge to a wide-open stretch that’s perfect for revving up the engine and experiencing the full power of your vehicle.Take a break and rehydrate before heading back to the real world. This trip is perfect for all level of rider from beginner to experienced. Hotel pickup and drop-off, all equipment, bottled water, and a bilingual guide are included.
Half-Day Manzanillo City and Shopping Tour
Manzanillo is one of Mexico’s most important ports located on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta. Learn about the history, culture and economy from your friendly, English speaking guide. Manzanillo is a vibrant town with so much to see and do. From its stunning beaches to the bustling craft markets, you will find lots to excite and interest you on this half day tour.You will travel to the Peninsula of Santiago, which offers the most stunning views of Manzanillo's fabulous twin bays. Stand back and take in the view from the best vantage point in in the city. Next you head to the local craft market. The markets in Manzanillo are the best places to find the perfect gifts and souvenirs, where you will find everything from unique pottery to straw goods. Bargaining is a very old tradition and part of the Mexican culture, so have fun as you argue back and forth with the street vendors and try to get the very best price for that must-have souvenir!Finally you will explore Manzanillo’s historic center and get a chance to sample some of the local delicacies that include coconut and tamarind candies, real vanilla, and cajeta; a type of milk caramel.
Barra de Navidad Tropical Tour from Manzanillo
Your bilingual guide will pick you up at your hotel at 9am and head out to explore the picturesque countryside surrounding Manzanillo for this 6-hour tour. Travel through the lush landscape of Jalisco with its tropical plantations of coconuts, bananas, mangoes, papayas, and lime trees. Stop at a banana plantation to learn how the fruit is cultivated. Continue to the rustic fishing village of Barra de Navidad, located on a sandbar in a beautiful bay of the Costalegre. Unlike the big resort towns, the population here is still mostly employed in the fishing and farming trades. Soak up the ambiance of the tranquil village, and stroll down cobblestone streets to purchase unique souvenirs at antique shops.To add a little mystery to your tour, visit San Antonio Church in the main square to discover why it is also known as the “Christ of Fallen Arms Church,” and hear the story of the miracle that took place here. Return to your hotel with a new appreciation for the rich culture and landscape of Jalisco.