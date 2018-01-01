Half-Day Manzanillo City and Shopping Tour

Manzanillo is one of Mexico’s most important ports located on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta. Learn about the history, culture and economy from your friendly, English speaking guide. Manzanillo is a vibrant town with so much to see and do. From its stunning beaches to the bustling craft markets, you will find lots to excite and interest you on this half day tour.You will travel to the Peninsula of Santiago, which offers the most stunning views of Manzanillo's fabulous twin bays. Stand back and take in the view from the best vantage point in in the city. Next you head to the local craft market. The markets in Manzanillo are the best places to find the perfect gifts and souvenirs, where you will find everything from unique pottery to straw goods. Bargaining is a very old tradition and part of the Mexican culture, so have fun as you argue back and forth with the street vendors and try to get the very best price for that must-have souvenir!Finally you will explore Manzanillo’s historic center and get a chance to sample some of the local delicacies that include coconut and tamarind candies, real vanilla, and cajeta; a type of milk caramel.