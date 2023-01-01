El Tortugario

This turtle sanctuary, located 4km east of Cuyutlán, has released more than two million green, black and leatherback turtle hatchlings into the wild here. The center also has small iguana and crocodile sanctuaries, swimming pools and a picnic area. Don’t miss the lagoon trips on the Palo Verde Estuary, a nature preserve that’s home to more than 100 bird species, including 257 migratory birds. Lanchas (skiffs) move through mangrove tunnels and past sunbathing crocodiles.