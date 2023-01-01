Volcán Ceboruco

This active volcano consisting of two calderas and three cinder cones last erupted in 1870, so you’ll be safe walking the short trails at the top. The 15km cobblestoned road up the volcano passes lava fields, fumaroles (steam vents) and lush vegetation growing on the slopes. The road begins at the village of Jala, 7km off the highway from Tepic to Guadalajara; the turnoff is 76km from Tepic, 12km west of Ixtlán del Río.

You can also visit the volcano as part of a tour; several Puerto Vallarta–based companies, such as Grayline (www.grayline.com), include a stop at the volcano's lava beds as part of their ‘tequila tour’ itineraries.