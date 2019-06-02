The little-visited ruins at Los Toriles, on the outskirts of Ixtlán del Río, give a rare glimpse into the lives of Nayarit's pre-Hispanic inhabitants. The people were part of the Western Mexico culture, but little is known about them; the site's unique circular temple only adds to the mystery. Altars and palaces dotted around the compact site can all be explored in perfect solitude. Numerous shaft tombs dating to AD 400 have been discovered but their artifacts were looted.

Eastbound Guadalajara buses running along Hwy 15 can drop you at the site.