This mine was the basis of Parral’s economy for centuries after it opened in 1629, producing mainly silver, but also gold, copper, zinc and lead. Today, it’s a mining museum. Guides take visitors down 87m in an original elevator to the second of the mine's 25 levels (the 23 below are now flooded) and walk 250m along a tunnel hand-cut around 1820, with historical displays on mining methods used throughout La Prieta’s history.