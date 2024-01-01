This museum features old photos of Tlacotalpan, and those of tlacotalpeño Agustín Lara (1900–70) – a legendary musician, composer and Casanova – as well as a Frankenstein-lookalike mannequin of the man seated by a piano. Its appeal is perhaps greater to Mexicans than it is to foreign tourists.
Casa Cultural de Agustín Lara
Veracruz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo de Sitio de Tres Zapotes
17.7 MILES
This museum, 21km west of Santiago Tuxtla, showcases important findings from the archaeological site of the same name, inhabited by the mysterious Olmec…
25.68 MILES
This small museum on Santiago Tuxtla's main plaza focuses on the pre-Columbian peoples that inhabited this region from 1600 BC to around AD 1200, with a…
25.64 MILES
Dominating the main plaza, this stone monolith is known as the ‘Cobata Head,’ after the estate where it was found. Thought to be a very late Olmec…
0.24 MILES
Tlacotalpan is well known for its locally made cedar furniture, including rocking chairs. Drop by this workshop in business since 1944 to see it being…
0.59 MILES
Lovers of the utterly bizarre should hotfoot it to the home of Don Pío Barrán. He keeps several enormous crocodiles and a range of artifacts, including a…
0.14 MILES
Named after a Tlacotalpan artist, this is the best of Tlacotalpan's handful of mini-museums based within a charming old colonial mansion. Its exhibits are…
0.29 MILES
Step into the gorgeous French-style Teatro Netzahualcoyotl, built in 1891, and the caretaker will turn on the auditorium and stage lights so you can take…
0.1 MILES
The pale salmon-painted Capilla de la Candelaria dates from 1779. Its mid vault is made of Veracruz coral stone and the interior is elaborately painted.
