Capilla de la Candelaria

Veracruz

The pale salmon-painted Capilla de la Candelaria dates from 1779. Its mid vault is made of Veracruz coral stone and the interior is elaborately painted.

  • Museo de Sitio de Tres Zapotes

    Museo de Sitio de Tres Zapotes

    17.65 MILES

    This museum, 21km west of Santiago Tuxtla, showcases important findings from the archaeological site of the same name, inhabited by the mysterious Olmec…

  • Museo Tuxteco

    Museo Tuxteco

    25.61 MILES

    This small museum on Santiago Tuxtla's main plaza focuses on the pre-Columbian peoples that inhabited this region from 1600 BC to around AD 1200, with a…

  • Olmec Head

    Olmec Head

    25.57 MILES

    Dominating the main plaza, this stone monolith is known as the ‘Cobata Head,’ after the estate where it was found. Thought to be a very late Olmec…

  • Villin Montalio

    Villin Montalio

    0.15 MILES

    Tlacotalpan is well known for its locally made cedar furniture, including rocking chairs. Drop by this workshop in business since 1944 to see it being…

  • Casa Cultural de Agustín Lara

    Casa Cultural de Agustín Lara

    0.1 MILES

    This museum features old photos of Tlacotalpan, and those of tlacotalpeño Agustín Lara (1900–70) – a legendary musician, composer and Casanova – as well…

  • Museo Zoológico

    Museo Zoológico

    0.5 MILES

    Lovers of the utterly bizarre should hotfoot it to the home of Don Pío Barrán. He keeps several enormous crocodiles and a range of artifacts, including a…

  • Museo Salvador Ferrando

    Museo Salvador Ferrando

    0.05 MILES

    Named after a Tlacotalpan artist, this is the best of Tlacotalpan's handful of mini-museums based within a charming old colonial mansion. Its exhibits are…

  • Teatro Netzahualcóyotl

    Teatro Netzahualcóyotl

    0.2 MILES

    Step into the gorgeous French-style Teatro Netzahualcoyotl, built in 1891, and the caretaker will turn on the auditorium and stage lights so you can take…

