Also known as the Templo del Alácran (Scorpion’s Temple), Yamil Lu’um was used between AD 1200 and 1550, and sits atop a beachside knoll in the parklike grounds between the Park Royal and Westin Lagunamar hotels. The ruin makes a pleasant venture for its lovely setting more than anything else. Only the outward-sloping remains of the weathered temple’s walls still stand. To reach the site, visitors must discreetly pass through either of the hotels flanking it.