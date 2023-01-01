The Port de Pêche is Nouakchott's star attraction. Lively and colourful, you'll see hundreds of teams of mostly Wolof and Fula men dragging in heavy fishing nets. Small boys hurry back and forth with trays of fish, which they sort, gut, fillet and lay out on large trestles to dry. The best time to visit is late afternoon, when the fishing boats return. Before or after, it's no less an impressive sight with the pirogues crammed like sardines on the beach.

Do not swim here or nearby – there's a strong undertow and people drown every year. Otherwise, it's pretty safe as long as you're vigilant and sensible with your possessions, although people can be sensitive about photography. Take a taxi (UM1000) from the centre.