Grande Mosquée

Nouakchott

Its slender minarets and sandy courtyards, where worshippers perform their ceremonial ablutions, makes the Grande Mosquée a notable landmark in the city centre. While not architecturally significant, at the very least it can help orient oneself in a neighbourhood of low-lying buildings.

  • Port de Pêche

    Port de Pêche

    3.29 MILES

    The Port de Pêche is Nouakchott's star attraction. Lively and colourful, you'll see hundreds of teams of mostly Wolof and Fula men dragging in heavy…

  • Musée National

    Musée National

    0.34 MILES

    Moderately worthwhile for anyone with an interest in Moorish culture. On the first level is a prehistoric gallery with archaeological exhibits while the…

  • Mosquée Marocaine

    Mosquée Marocaine

    0.97 MILES

    The large Mosquée Marocaine is a precious landmark in this bustling area. Located south of Ave Abdel Nasser, towards the Cinquième Quartier.

  • Friday Mosque

    Friday Mosque

    0.78 MILES

    Notable for its blindingly white facade. Visitors aren't permitted inside during prayer times.

