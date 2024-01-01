Its slender minarets and sandy courtyards, where worshippers perform their ceremonial ablutions, makes the Grande Mosquée a notable landmark in the city centre. While not architecturally significant, at the very least it can help orient oneself in a neighbourhood of low-lying buildings.
Grande Mosquée
Nouakchott
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.29 MILES
The Port de Pêche is Nouakchott's star attraction. Lively and colourful, you'll see hundreds of teams of mostly Wolof and Fula men dragging in heavy…
0.34 MILES
Moderately worthwhile for anyone with an interest in Moorish culture. On the first level is a prehistoric gallery with archaeological exhibits while the…
0.97 MILES
The large Mosquée Marocaine is a precious landmark in this bustling area. Located south of Ave Abdel Nasser, towards the Cinquième Quartier.
0.78 MILES
Notable for its blindingly white facade. Visitors aren't permitted inside during prayer times.
Nearby Nouakchott attractions
0.34 MILES
Moderately worthwhile for anyone with an interest in Moorish culture. On the first level is a prehistoric gallery with archaeological exhibits while the…
0.78 MILES
Notable for its blindingly white facade. Visitors aren't permitted inside during prayer times.
0.97 MILES
The large Mosquée Marocaine is a precious landmark in this bustling area. Located south of Ave Abdel Nasser, towards the Cinquième Quartier.
3.29 MILES
The Port de Pêche is Nouakchott's star attraction. Lively and colourful, you'll see hundreds of teams of mostly Wolof and Fula men dragging in heavy…