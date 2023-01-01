At the northeastern tip of the atoll, the interesting island of Isdhoo is home to a hawitta (ancient artificial mound). Buddha images have been found on the island. HCP Bell – the British leader of early-20th-century archaeological expeditions – believed such mounds to be the remains of Buddhist stupas, while Norwegian ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl speculated that Buddhists had built these on even earlier mounds left by the legendary Redin people.

There's also a 300-year-old mosque on Isdhoo. It was probably built on the site of an earlier temple, because it faces directly west, rather than towards Mecca, which is to the northwest.