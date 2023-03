At 8km long, Gan – not to be confused with the other two Gans in the south – is the longest island in the country and one of the most interesting too, boasting a large (by local standards) lake and a slew of Buddhist ruins. As Gan is connected to Kadhoo and Fonadhoo by causeways, it’s possible to explore other nearby islands without hiring a boat, making this a great choice if you’d like to see lots of local life.