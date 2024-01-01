Tampat Do Aman Nature Reserve

Sabah

Part of the 2.4-hectare property of Tampat Do Aman, this small nature reserve, across the road from the eponymous jungle camp, has several walking trails and a watchtower for looking out over the dense forest. Good for spotting civets, monkeys and other wildlife. Tampat Do Aman owner Howard holds jungle survival courses here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rungus Museum

    Rungus Museum

    0.12 MILES

    At the Tampat Do Aman guesthouse, this worthwhile museum aims to preserve traditional Rungus culture, with detailed displays on marriage and funeral rites…

  • Kudat Turtle Conservation Society

    Kudat Turtle Conservation Society

    1.33 MILES

    Run by Roland, the Kudat Turtle Conservation Society is based at the south end of the Bavang Jamal beach. There's an education centre nearby and it's…

  • Fuk Tek Kung Temple

    Fuk Tek Kung Temple

    10.79 MILES

    With its triple-tiered roof topped with dragons and its gate the brightest thing in Kudat's drab centre, this impressive Chinese temple by the main square…

  • Pulau Balambangan

    Pulau Balambangan

    27.47 MILES

    This large island is known for its 12 beautiful caves, one of which you can explore.

