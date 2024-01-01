Part of the 2.4-hectare property of Tampat Do Aman, this small nature reserve, across the road from the eponymous jungle camp, has several walking trails and a watchtower for looking out over the dense forest. Good for spotting civets, monkeys and other wildlife. Tampat Do Aman owner Howard holds jungle survival courses here.
Tampat Do Aman Nature Reserve
Sabah
Nearby Sabah attractions
