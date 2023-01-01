Sabah Agriculture Park

About 15km northeast of Tenom and originally set up as an orchid centre, this vast park has become a major research facility and tourist attraction, building up superb collections of rare plants such as hoyas, and developing new techniques for use in agriculture, agroforestry and domestic cultivation. Take a minivan from Tenom to Lagud Seberang (RM5). Tell the driver you're going to Taman Pertanian. The park entrance is 1km off the main road. A taxi from Tenom costs around RM90.

Run by the Department of Agriculture, SAP covers about 6 sq km. Flower gardens, ponds and nature paths abound, the Living Museum of Crop Plants is worthwhile, as are the two orchid gardens (not always open), while a minizoo lets you get up close and personal with some farm animals and deer. Exploring by bicycle is a good idea, and there's a fleet of rental bikes for visitor use (RM5). There is a free 'train' buggy that does a 1½-hour loop of the park, leaving from outside the reception hourly from 9.30am to 3.30pm.