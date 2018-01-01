Welcome to Similajau National Park

An easy 30km northeast of Bintulu, Similajau National Park is a fine little coastal park with golden-sand beaches, good walking trails and simple accommodation. Occupying a narrow, 30km strip along the South China Sea, its 90 sq km encompasses littoral habitats such as mangroves, kerangas (heath forest) and mixed dipterocarp forest (classic lowland tropical rainforest). Four species of dolphin, including Irrawaddy dolphins, can sometimes be spotted out at sea, and green turtles occasionally trundle ashore to lay their eggs along Turtle Beach II and Golden Beach. The park is also home to gibbons, long-tailed macaques, mouse deer, barking deer and wild boars.

