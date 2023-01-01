After passing through the part of the Great Cave known as Gan Kira, you emerge into the forest and a section of boardwalk before arriving at the Painted Cave, famed for its ancient red-hematite drawings depicting jungle animals, human figures and the souls of the dead being taken to the afterlife by boat. It can be tricky to make out the images, as many have faded to indistinct scrawls along a narrow 30m strip at the back of the cave.

To return, retrace your steps, taking the stairs up to your left to close the loop in the Great Cave.