Across the river from park HQ, this museum has displays on Niah’s geology, ecology and prehistoric archaeology, including an original burial canoe that’s at least 1200 years old, a reproduction of the Painted Cave, a case featuring swiftlets’ nests, and a replica of the 40,000-year-old ‘Deep Skull’ discovered in 1958.

To get to the museum, cross Sungai Niah by motor launch. Torches – essential if you want to go any distance into the caves – can be rented at the museum (RM5).