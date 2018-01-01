Day-Trip to Gunung Gading Rafflesia Centre from Kuching City with Lunch

Our professional English speaking guide will collect you from your hotel lobby in Kuching city around 8:00am by an air-conditioned minivan and head to Gunung Gading National Park. It is situated about 53 miles (85km) from Kuching city, a 1.5 hours drive will bring you passing by a local villages, farms until you reach the small town of Lundu.Upon arrival at Gunung Gading National Park, we will search for the amazing rare flower, The Rafflesia. We will need to trek towards the waterfall No. 7, about 4-5 hours to witness this beautiful flower. So, you are recommended to bring more drinking water and wear comfortable walking/trekking shoes.We will be passing by several waterfalls on the trail and our tour guide will share some information about the park during the walk as the path is uphill and steep in places. Enjoy cool fresh air at the park and observe forest flora and fauna in the mist of the breezy forest, birds, and some wildlife. As the Rafflesia flower's blooming depends on its pollinator and has a brief flowering period, so we cannot guarantee you will see the flower blooms – it takes a bit of luck.You can enjoy a very cold and refreshing swim in the beautiful waterfalls or on the nature’s pool down in the park station if you want to. Please do not forget it gets dark relatively early in the rainforest, so allow enough time for you to return back to the park entrance as overnight stays in the forest are not permitted.Lunch will be provided on this day-trip and we will transfer you back to your hotel safely after the tour finish in the late evening.