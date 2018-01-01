Shaped like a crab claw, the Limbang Division slices Brunei in two. Tourism is underdeveloped in these parts, but Bruneians love popping across the border to find shopping bargains, including cheap beer smuggled in from duty-free Pulau Labuan.

The area, snatched from the sultan of Brunei by Charles Brooke in 1890, is still claimed by Brunei.

The bustling river port of Limbang (pronounced lim-bahng) is something of a backwater, but you may find yourself here before or after taking the Headhunters’ Trail to or from Gunung Mulu National Park.

