Half-Day Lambir Hills National Park Tour from Miri

Lambir Hills National Park is located along Miri-Bintulu Road, some 18 miles (30 km) south of Miri. After hotel pickup in the morning or afternoon, you're driven to the park, known for its outstanding regional and global conservation efforts and its extraordinary species-rich forest, ideal for botanists and researchers throughout the world. Enjoy the beauty of Lambir during a nature walk with your guide. More than half of the park is covered with mixed dipterocarp forest where tall trees such as kapur, meranti, kempas, and selangan batu are found. A kerangas forest with smaller and shorter trees are also seen among low shrubs, pitcher plants, and orchids. Let your guide point out plant species such as ferns, gingers, vines, palms, mushrooms, moss and lichen, flowering and fruiting shrub trees, climbers, and creepers. Keep watch for wildlife including bats, monkeys, pangolins, and barking deer. More than 150 species of birds have been recorded as well.At the end of your hike, you’re rewarded with a refreshing swim in a mountain stream under a waterfall. Afterward, finish your 4-hour tour with return transport to your hotel in Miri.