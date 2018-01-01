Welcome to Kubah National Park
Kubah’s trails offer a good degree of shade, making the park ideal for the sun-averse. And when you’re hot and sweaty from walking you can cool off under a crystal-clear waterfall.
Top experiences in Kubah National Park
Kubah National Park activities
Matang Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and Kubah National Park Tour from Kuching
Matang Wildlife Center is located in Kubah National Park, Sarawak’s main center for wildlife rehabilitation. This center is responsible for rescuing and helping a wide variety of animals back into the wild. Ranging from orang utan and sun bears to hornbills and sea eagles all of which can be view in natural enclosures in a rainforest setting. The rescued animals being rehabilitated here include orang utan, sun bears, bear cats, civet cats, sambar deer, barking deer, porcupines and crocodiles, all of which can be viewed in spacious natural enclosures. A large aviary houses a variety of hornbills, as well as brahminy kites and sea eagles. Lunch will be taken Matang Wildlife Centre followed by a guided nature trail through Kubah National Park headquarters passing through some of the most impressive rainforest scenery in Sarawak. Along the way visitors will pass clear jungle waterfalls and see dozens of fascinating plant species including rare plants, orchids and pitcher plants.
Night Frogs Tour at Kubah National Park
Frogs come out at night when it is cooler. We get up close and personal with them in this fascinating night walk in the tropical rainforest. Search for Bornean frogs that comes in all colors and sizes, well over 60 spices of them in Kubah National Park.Kubah National Park has some of the most impressive rainforest in Sarawak, with clear waterfalls and humid jungles, just what frogs love. A natural frog pond and the jungle streams are great place to hunt for frogs. One of the smallest frog in the world is also here so you will need sharp eyes to catch them.We venture out into the night jungle to experience the darkness and the sound of the rainforest and explore its unique creatures at night. Other potential sighting includes spot freshwater crabs, shrimps and forest catfishes, as well as abundance of pitches plant.
Semenggoh & Matang Wildlife
Semengoh Wildlife Centre located a short drive from the centre of the city. The aims of the centre are to rehabilitate confiscated wildlife which has been incapacitated or handicapped due to prolonged captivity by humans, with the objective of eventually releasing them to the forests; to conduct research on wildlife and captive breeding, particularly on endangered and game species for small scale farming; and to serve as an education centre for wildlife conservation for students, trainee teachers and the general public. Matang Wildlife Centre, part of Kubah National Park, houses endangered wildlife in large enclosed areas of rainforest or spacious cages. The main attraction is the orang utan adoption programme, where young orang utans, who were either orphaned or rescued from captivity, are taught how to survive in the wild. As well as orang utans, the centre includes spacious enclosures housing sambar deer, crocodiles, sun bears, civets and bear cats, and three large aviaries featuring hornbills, eagles, kites, storks and a host of other birds native to Sarawak.
Matang Wildlife & Sarawak Cultural Village
Our journey we'll lead us to the Matang Wildlife Centre in Kubah National Park. This is Sarawak’s main centre for wildlife rehabilitation where rescued orangutans, sun bears, bear cats, civet cats, sambar deer, barking deer, porcupines and crocodiles are nursed to health, all of which can be viewed in spacious natural enclosures. We'll have time here to meet the animals and explore the centre, including the large aviaries which house a variety of hornbills, as well as brahminy kites and sea eagles. Get acquainted with what makes Sarawak truly unique, the cultural diversity. 24KM from Kuching City marks the Sarawak Cultural Village, an award winning ‘living’ museum spread over a 17 acre site at the foothills of Mount Santubong. Here you will get a glimpse of the tribal lifestyles lived by the many ethnic groups that lace the beautiful Land of Hornbills, Sarawak. There are about 150 people living in the village, demonstrating traditional daily activities for you to experience the arts, crafts, games and delicacies of the 7 major ethnic groups. Behold the architectural heritage that represents these ethnic groups; Longhouses of Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu and the Melanau tall-house. You will be treated to a vibrant multi-cultural dance performance in the village’s own theater.
Full-Day Matang Wildlife And Trekking At Kubah With Lunch from Kuching
Meet your guide at your hotel lobby at 8:30am for your transfer to Matang Wildlife Centre. This centre' located 40 minutes from Kuching city is part of Kubah National Park and is Sarawak’s main centre for wildlife rehabilitation. The rescued animals being rehabilitated here include orangutan, sun bears, bear cats, civet cats, sambar deer, barking deer, porcupines and crocodiles, all of which can be viewed in spacious natural enclosures. A large aviary houses a variety of hornbills, as well as brahminy kites and sea eagles. Lunch at Matang Wildlife Centre, followed by a guided trek to Kubah National Park headquarters, passing through some of the most impressive rainforest scenery in Sarawak. Along the way you will pass clear jungle waterfalls and see dozens of fascinating plant species including rare plants, orchids and pitcher plants.