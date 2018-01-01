Welcome to Kapit

The main upriver settlement on the Batang Rejang, Kapit is a bustling trading and transport centre dating back to the days of the White Rajahs. Kapit's lively markets reveal its importance as a trading hub for the surrounding longhouse communities. The main activities here include wandering the docks and markets to see what is being traded, and to visit Fort Sylvia, which dates back to 1880. A number of nearby longhouses can also be visited by road or river, but it can be difficult for independent travellers to just turn up and find a good local guide.

