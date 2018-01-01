Welcome to Belaga

By the time you pull into Belaga after the long cruise up the Batang Rejang, you may feel like you’ve arrived in the very heart of Borneo. It certainly feels remote – in reality, you’re only about 100km (as the crow flies) from the coastal city of Bintulu. Belaga is the main trading bazaar and administrative centre along the upper Rejang. There’s not much to do in town except soak up the frontier vibe. However, nearby rivers are home to quite a few Orang Ulu (primarily Kayan and Kenyah) longhouses and guides in Belaga can help with visits.

