Welcome to Bako National Park
The coastline of the 27-sq-km peninsula consists of secluded beaches and bays interspersed with wind-sculpted cliffs, forests and stretches of tangled mangroves. The interior of the park features a range of distinct ecosystems, including classic lowland rainforest (mixed dipterocarp forest) and kerangas (heath forest), streams and waterfalls. Hiking trails traverse the central sandstone plateau and connect with several of the beaches.
Bako is an easy day trip from Kuching, but we recommend staying a night or two to fully experience the wild beauty.
Bako National Park Full-Day Tour from Kuching
Bako National Park is only reachable by a 20-minute longboat ride from Kampung Bako. Travel one-hour from your Kuching hotel by car plus longboat to Baku National Park, home to seven distinct rainforest ecosystems giving it a remarkable diversity of animal and plant life. Constant erosion over millions of years had turned Bako into a picturesque coastline of steep cliffs, rocky headlands, and many stretches of sandy bays. Bako's most famous residents are the bizarre Proboscis monkeys, and it is also home to silvered langurs (leaf monkeys), long-tailed macaque monkeys, wild boar, flying squirrels and monitor lizards as well as hundreds of different bird species. Fascinating plant life includes mangroves, strangling figs, carnivorous pitcher plants and symbiotic ant plants. Unique geological features mark the coastline, including the famous Sea Stack, whilst well-marked trails lead to rugged jungle-covered hilltops and secluded beaches. A packed lunch is included.
Sarawak Bako National Park Tour
Bako National Park Day Trip from Kuching
6Days Sarawak - Unveil the Secret
Day 01: Arrival Kuching Arrival Kuching International Airport and transfer to hotel in city centre. Check-in and at leisure. Overnight. Day 02: Kuching (B) Proceed for morning Kuching city tour. Tour highlights - Kuching South Municipal Hall, the gigantic cat statue, the Tua Pek Kong Temple, Fort Magherita (view only), Exhibition of “Urang Sarawak” at Sarawak Museum, Civic Centre Tower for a panoramic view of the city. Drive passes Malay villages and view the former state mosque. At Kuching Waterfront, view the Astana across the river, the official residence of the Governor of Sarawak. View the old colonial Court House with the Clock Tower and a granite obelisk, before return to hotel. Free at leisure. Overnight. Day 03: Kuching – Aiman Batang Ai Longhouse Resort (B/ L) Depart to the Semenggoh Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, a temporary home for displaced Orang Utans that have been rescued from captivity and young orphaned primates. Take a walk on the trails and try to spot semi-wild Orang Utans. There are feeding times scheduled everyday at the feeding platform. Continue 5 hours journey to Batang Ai. On arrival at the Batang Ai Dam, you will be ferried across to the resort. Check-in and at leisure. Overnight. Day 04: Aiman Batang Ai Longhouse Resort – Kuching (B/ L) Return to mainland and proceed to the Lemanak River to visit an Iban Longhouse. Along this river live the famous Ibans who were once the most fearsome pirates and headhunters. The highlight is the traditional welcome ceremonial regalia and the Ngajat dance. You will have a chance to try your hand at handling the blowpipe and also enjoy a cock-fight demonstration. Return to Kuching in the afternoon. Overnight in Kuching. Day 05: Half Day Santubong Mangrove Cruise (B) Depending on the tide, take a boat ride to the estuarine of Santubong River and the Salak Rivers a flourishing area controlled by the tides. There is a diverse wildlife including proboscis monkeys, long-tailed macaques, monitor lizards, estuarine crocodiles and birds. Catch a glimpse of the shy Irrawaddy Dolphins which are sometimes seen in the early morning hours and before sunset. Later return to city. Overnight. Day 06: Bako Park Day Tour (B/ L) Depart for Bako National Park, the oldest National Park, which offers the perfect introduction to the Sarawak forest & wildlife. Bako’s mangrove forest is home to the Proboscis Monkey, found only in Borneo. Other species found are the Long-Tailed Macaques, Silver Leaf Monkeys, Monitor Lizards and Bearded Pigs. Return to Kuching in the afternoon or transfer to airport for your onward flight. In order not to miss your flight, please book flight after 1700 hrs. * Tour Ends *
Borneo Encompassed
Few travel opportunities are as rare or special as the one to really get out there and explore the must-be-seen-to-be-believed nature and wildlife of the island of Borneo. Start at its heights by summiting UNESCO-designated Mt Kinabalu before descending into the mind-blowing caves of Gunung Mulu National Park. Throw in some unconventional cultural moments like drifting along the water by long boat and overnighting in an Iban longhouse of the Malay people and you've got 16 days of adventure that'll remain with you forever.
Borneo Encompassed
Mountains, dense jungle, sandy beaches, mysterious caves and exotic wildlife await you on this spectacular journey to Sabah and Sarawak. Take the road less travelled and explore the immense beauty of Borneo as you trek deep into this remote land still quite untouched by tourism. Meet locals from remote villages and stay overnight in longhouses for an immersive cultural experience that few travellers get to know. Our certified CEOs will lead the way and share with you the hidden gems will have your camera’s shutter working overtime. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience from start to finish.