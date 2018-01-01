6Days Sarawak - Unveil the Secret

Day 01: Arrival Kuching Arrival Kuching International Airport and transfer to hotel in city centre. Check-in and at leisure. Overnight. Day 02: Kuching (B) Proceed for morning Kuching city tour. Tour highlights - Kuching South Municipal Hall, the gigantic cat statue, the Tua Pek Kong Temple, Fort Magherita (view only), Exhibition of “Urang Sarawak” at Sarawak Museum, Civic Centre Tower for a panoramic view of the city. Drive passes Malay villages and view the former state mosque. At Kuching Waterfront, view the Astana across the river, the official residence of the Governor of Sarawak. View the old colonial Court House with the Clock Tower and a granite obelisk, before return to hotel. Free at leisure. Overnight. Day 03: Kuching – Aiman Batang Ai Longhouse Resort (B/ L) Depart to the Semenggoh Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, a temporary home for displaced Orang Utans that have been rescued from captivity and young orphaned primates. Take a walk on the trails and try to spot semi-wild Orang Utans. There are feeding times scheduled everyday at the feeding platform. Continue 5 hours journey to Batang Ai. On arrival at the Batang Ai Dam, you will be ferried across to the resort. Check-in and at leisure. Overnight. Day 04: Aiman Batang Ai Longhouse Resort – Kuching (B/ L) Return to mainland and proceed to the Lemanak River to visit an Iban Longhouse. Along this river live the famous Ibans who were once the most fearsome pirates and headhunters. The highlight is the traditional welcome ceremonial regalia and the Ngajat dance. You will have a chance to try your hand at handling the blowpipe and also enjoy a cock-fight demonstration. Return to Kuching in the afternoon. Overnight in Kuching. Day 05: Half Day Santubong Mangrove Cruise (B) Depending on the tide, take a boat ride to the estuarine of Santubong River and the Salak Rivers a flourishing area controlled by the tides. There is a diverse wildlife including proboscis monkeys, long-tailed macaques, monitor lizards, estuarine crocodiles and birds. Catch a glimpse of the shy Irrawaddy Dolphins which are sometimes seen in the early morning hours and before sunset. Later return to city. Overnight. Day 06: Bako Park Day Tour (B/ L) Depart for Bako National Park, the oldest National Park, which offers the perfect introduction to the Sarawak forest & wildlife. Bako’s mangrove forest is home to the Proboscis Monkey, found only in Borneo. Other species found are the Long-Tailed Macaques, Silver Leaf Monkeys, Monitor Lizards and Bearded Pigs. Return to Kuching in the afternoon or transfer to airport for your onward flight. In order not to miss your flight, please book flight after 1700 hrs. * Tour Ends *