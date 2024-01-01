Formerly part of an old coal-mining station, this is the only historic monument of its kind in Malaysia, and has good views along the coast. Next to it is the Chimney Museum, where you can learn all about Labuan's failed coal industry. It's at the northeast tip of the island, accessed by minibus or taxi.
Chimney
Sabah
