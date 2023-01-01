Stone House Museum

The fascinating museum in Stone House (once the home of Livingstonia founder Dr Robert Laws, and now a national monument) tells the story of the European arrival in Malawi and the first missionaries. Here you can read Dr Laws’ letters and books, including the old laws of Nyasaland, and peruse black-and-white photos of early missionary life in Livingstonia.

Also on display is a collection of original magic-lantern slides, an early anaesthesia machine, an old gramophone and the cloak that Dr Laws used when he was a moderator.