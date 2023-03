This impressive waterfall thunders 125m into the valley below, about 4km from Livingstonia (towards the lake). Follow a small path behind the falls and there’s a cave where, so the story goes, local people once hid from slave traders.

From Livingstonia, allow an hour to walk down and 1½ hours to get back up. The waterfall is just off the Gorode; you can visit on the walk between Livingstonia and the two lodges at the top of the hairpin bends.