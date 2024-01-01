About 100m east of the landmark cathedral, the island market's shops and stalls sell everything from food supplies to multicoloured chitenje fabric.
0.11 MILES
Likoma's huge Anglican cathedral (1911), said to be the same size as Winchester Cathedral, should not be missed. Its stained-glass windows, crumbling…
5.11 MILES
A big surprise in Cóbuè is the settlement's oversized Catholic church. A victim of the civil war, it was a derelict ruin for over 20 years but has been…
