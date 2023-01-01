Cathedral of St Peter

Likoma's huge Anglican cathedral (1911), said to be the same size as Winchester Cathedral, should not be missed. Its stained-glass windows, crumbling masonry and sheer scale are testament to the zeal of its missionary creators' religious conviction.

Climb the tower for spectacular views. If you’re lucky you might meet the charming verger, who’ll happily give you a tour, and you’re welcome to join in the vibrant service on Sunday morning. The cathedral is less than 500m inland (and uphill) from the ferry terminal.