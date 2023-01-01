Domaine de la Cascade

Top choice in Southern Madagascar

This gorgeous park, about 9km from the Total station on the road to Ambovombe from Fort Dauphin (Taolagnaro), covers 136 hectares, and with a budding ecotourism project in play, it consists of a nursery set in a paradisiacal valley with several walking trails (from 30 minutes to two hours), including one to a pretty waterfall where you can take a dip.

Most people come on a day trip, but there's a large bungalow with kitchen for rent (quads Ar160,000) – you’ll probably have the whole place to yourself. Catering can also be arranged on weekends.

