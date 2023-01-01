Domaine de la Cascade

This gorgeous park, about 9km from the Total station on the road to Ambovombe from Fort Dauphin (Taolagnaro), covers 136 hectares, and with a budding ecotourism project in play, it consists of a nursery set in a paradisiacal valley with several walking trails (from 30 minutes to two hours), including one to a pretty waterfall where you can take a dip.

Most people come on a day trip, but there's a large bungalow with kitchen for rent (quads Ar160,000) – you’ll probably have the whole place to yourself. Catering can also be arranged on weekends.