This fort is used as a military base and the soldiers at the entrance endlessly discuss whether or not to let you in, how much to charge and who should get the money. If they let you in, they'll insist on a guide. There’s not much to see except for a few cannons, a small museum with some antique maps and some fine views, so consider these negotiations a highlight of your visit. The end-of-peninsula location is the other highlight.

If you're looking for a guide, try Air Fort Services.