Welcome to Ramena

A sleepy fishing village for most of the week, Ramena (located 18km northeast of Diego) wakes up on Sundays, when seemingly half the population of Diego Suarez comes here for a knees-up on the beach: restaurants fill up for the traditional Sunday buffet and the beach at the northern end of the village becomes picnic central (complete with stereos, crates of beer and some quality dancing!).

